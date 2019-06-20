close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IndiaMart InterMesh

IndiaMart's Rs 475 crore IPO to open on June 24

The issue will open on June 24 and would close on June 26.

IndiaMart&#039;s Rs 475 crore IPO to open on June 24

New Delhi: IndiaMart InterMesh, an online marketplace for business products and services, Wednesday said it will launch its initial public offering from June 24 and has fixed a price band of Rs 970?973 per share.

The initial public offering (IPO) is of up to 48,87,862 equity shares, according to a statement by the company.

Promoters Dinesh Chandra Agarwal and Brijesh Kumar Agrawal will sell 14,30,109 shares through the issue, while investors Intel Capital (Mauritius), Amadeus IV DPF and Accion Frontier Inclusion Mauritius will offload 33,20,753 shares and 1,37,000 equity shares by other selling shareholders, it added.

At the upper end of the price band, the offer is expected to raise about Rs 475 crore.

The issue will open on June 24 and would close on June 26.

ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services and Jefferies India are the book running lead manager to the offer, it said.

The equity shares of IndiaMart InterMesh are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

IndiaMart InterMesh is an online business-to-business marketplace for business products and services.

Tags:
IndiaMart InterMeshIndiaMart IPOIPO
Next
Story

Sebi fines six entities Rs 31 lakh for fraudulent trading in BSE stock options

Must Watch

PT58S

Watch top news stories