Indian Stock Market Holiday: Will Sensex And Nifty To be Closed Tomorrow Due To Ganesh Chaturthi?

Every year, the Ganesh Chaturthi festival is enthusiastically observed. Anant Chaturdashi celebrates the conclusion of the festival, which begins on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month.

Written By  Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 07:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • India stock market to be remained closed tomorrow.
  • Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 19.
  • Evening session of commodity Trading will open from 5:00 pm to 11:30 pm.
Indian Stock Market will remain closed tomorrow due to Ganesh Chaturthi 2023.

New Delhi: Sensex and Nifty will take a break tomorrow, September 19 due to Ganesh Chaturthi. The Indian bourses will remain completely shut and no trade in any segment including equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) will happen.

Evening session of commodity Trading will open from 5:00 pm to 11:30 pm. But there will be no settlement of funds and securities on this day.


The following market holiday is set for October 2, 2023, in observance of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. The last time the stock market was closed was on August 15, 2023, in observance of National Independence Day. Therefore, trading in the stock, equity derivative, and SLB segments will be suspended on Tuesday.

