Indian Stock Market Touches New All-Time High; Check Some Major Milestones Of 30-Share Sensex

New Delhi: The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 502.01 points or 0.77 per cent to settle at its all-time closing high of 66,060.90 on Friday. During the day, it jumped 600.9 points or 0.91 per cent to hit its lifetime intra-day peak of 66,159.79.

Following are the major milestones reached by the 30-share Sensex in recent years:

*July14, 2023: Sensex ends above 66,000-mark for the first time; hits record intra-day peak of 66,159.79

*July 13, 2023: Hits 66,000-mark for the first time in intra-day trade

* July 3, 2023: Breaches 65,000 mark, also ends above 65K-peak for the first time

* June 30, 2023: Settles above 64,000-mark

* June 28, 2023: Reaches record 64,000-mark in intra-day trade

* November 30, 2022: Hits 63,000-mark for the first time

* October 19, 2021: Goes past 62,000-mark in intra-day trade

* October 14, 2021: Breaches 61,000-mark for the first time in intra-day and at close of trade

* September 24, 2021: Reaches 60,000-mark both in intra-day and at close of trade

* September 16, 2021: Touches 59,000-mark for the first time both in intra-day and at close of trade

* September 3, 2021: Scales 58,000-mark in intra-day trade and also closes above that level

* August 31, 2021: Goes past 57,000-mark in intra-day trade and also closes above that level

* August 27, 2021: Ends above 56,000-mark for the first time

* August 18, 2021: Goes past 56,000-mark for the first time in intra-day

* August 13, 2021: Rallies above 55,000-mark for the first time and closed above that level

* August 4, 2021: Hits 54,000-mark for the first time in intra-day trade and closes above that level

* July 7, 2021: Goes past above 53,000-mark for the first time

* June 22, 2021: Reaches 53,000-mark in intra-day trade

* February 15, 2021: Rallies above 52,000-mark

* February 8, 2021: Ends above 51,000-level

* February 5, 2021: Goes past 51,000-mark in intra-day trade

* February 3, 2021: Ends above 50,000 for the first time

* January 21, 2021: The benchmark touches the 50,000-mark in intra-day trade



