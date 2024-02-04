Indians Investing In Stocks On The Rise But Numbers To Explode In Coming Years: Expert

India's stock market has surpassed Hong Kong, securing its position as the seventh-largest in the world. This shift in rankings reflects increasing optimism surrounding India's economic potential. By the end of November, the total market capitalization of the National Stock Exchange of India reached $3.989 trillion, slightly exceeding Hong Kong's $3.984 trillion, as reported by the World Federation of Exchanges.

Recently, MD & CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said that the number of Indians investing in equity has gone up sharply due to the easy of trading through apps and other digital mediums. In an interview in October last year, Chauhan said that India has eight crore direct investors in the stock markets it will reach 9 crore in the next two years. He said that NSE has 16-17 crore accounts but there are 8 crore accounts after weeding out duplicates and these 8 crore investors are from 5 crore unique households, which is 17 per cent of India’s all households.

The rise in the number of investors is also fuelled by various stock market trading education providers. The education institutions providing stock market training have managed to change the perception that investing is only for experts or it's too risky for middle-class people. "Now, more and more people from the middle class and salaried individuals have started taking interest in the stock markets. While they are investing in mutual funds, they are also doing trading. Though the current numbers are encouraging, it's still meagre in terms of India's population," said Dharamik Thakkar, founder of MikFx, a Gujarat-based stock market training provider. He shared that not only people are increasingly getting interested in physical stock learning classes but are also learning through social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

"Millions trade regularly, but quality guidance for safe and profitable trading is scarce. We fill this gap by imparting in-depth knowledge and complete support, said Thakkar adding that students are more interested in gaining proficiency in chart pattern recognition, financial modelling, sector analysis, and proprietary trading strategies. He added that the number of Indians investing in stock markets will explode by 2030.