IPOs This Week: Check Subscription Date, Price Band, Listing Date, Lot Size, And More

New Delhi: While the Interim Budget 2024-25 didn't bring major surprises, the IPO (Initial Public Offerings) landscape is gearing up for an exciting week with four offerings set to hit the market. Read on further to find out the list of IPOs hitting the market this week.

Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO

Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO: Total Value

Apeejay Surrendra Park's IPO is valued at Rs 920 crores.

Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO: Opening And Closing Date

The initial public offering is set to open on February 5, 2024, and close on February 7, 2024.

Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO: Price Band

The price band of Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO is Rs 147-155 per share.

Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO: Lot Size

Investors can participate in this book-built issue with a minimum lot size of 96 shares.

Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO: Allotment Results

The subscription period is followed by allotment results expected on February 8, 2024.

Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO: Listing Date

The tentative listing on BSE and NSE on February 12, 2024.

Rashi Peripherals IPO

Rashi Peripherals IPO: Total Value

The Rashi Peripherals IPO, a book-built issue of Rs 600 crores.

Rashi Peripherals IPO: Opening And Closing Date

The IPO opens on February 7, 2024, and closes on February 9, 2024.

Rashi Peripherals IPO: Price Band

The IPO is priced at Rs 295-311 per share.

Rashi Peripherals IPO: Lot Size

Investors can join with a minimum lot size of 48 shares.

Rashi Peripherals IPO: Allotment Results Date

Allotment results are expected on February 12, 2024.

Rashi Peripherals IPO: Listing Date

The tentative listing on BSE and NSE on February 14, 2024.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: Total Value

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO is valued at Rs 570 crores.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: Opening And Closing Date

The IPO opens on February 7, 2024, and closes on February 9, 2024.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: Price Band

The price band of the initial public offering is Rs 393-414 per share.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: Lot Size

With a minimum lot size of 36 shares, investors can seize the opportunity.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: Result Date

Allotment results are anticipated on February 12, 2024.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: Listing Date

The possible listing on BSE and NSE is on February 14, 2024.

Capital Small Finance Bank IPO

Capital Small Finance Bank IPO: Total Value

Closing the quartet is the Capital Small Finance Bank IPO, a book-built issue of Rs 523.07 crores.

Capital Small Finance Bank IPO: Opening And Closing Date

The IPO is opening on February 7, 2024, and closing on February 9, 2024.

Capital Small Finance Bank IPO: Price Band

Investors can participate at a price band of Rs 445-468 per share.

Capital Small Finance Bank IPO: Lot Size

The minimum lot size is 32 shares.

Capital Small Finance Bank IPO: Allotment Result Date

Allotment results are projected on February 12, 2024.

Capital Small Finance Bank IPO: Listing Date

The IPO is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on February 14, 2024.