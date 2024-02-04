IPOs This Week: Check Subscription Date, Price Band, Listing Date, Lot Size, And More
New Delhi: While the Interim Budget 2024-25 didn't bring major surprises, the IPO (Initial Public Offerings) landscape is gearing up for an exciting week with four offerings set to hit the market. Read on further to find out the list of IPOs hitting the market this week.
Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO
Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO: Total Value
Apeejay Surrendra Park's IPO is valued at Rs 920 crores.
Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO: Opening And Closing Date
The initial public offering is set to open on February 5, 2024, and close on February 7, 2024.
Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO: Price Band
The price band of Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO is Rs 147-155 per share.
Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO: Lot Size
Investors can participate in this book-built issue with a minimum lot size of 96 shares.
Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO: Allotment Results
The subscription period is followed by allotment results expected on February 8, 2024.
Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO: Listing Date
The tentative listing on BSE and NSE on February 12, 2024.
Rashi Peripherals IPO
Rashi Peripherals IPO: Total Value
The Rashi Peripherals IPO, a book-built issue of Rs 600 crores.
Rashi Peripherals IPO: Opening And Closing Date
The IPO opens on February 7, 2024, and closes on February 9, 2024.
Rashi Peripherals IPO: Price Band
The IPO is priced at Rs 295-311 per share.
Rashi Peripherals IPO: Lot Size
Investors can join with a minimum lot size of 48 shares.
Rashi Peripherals IPO: Allotment Results Date
Allotment results are expected on February 12, 2024.
Rashi Peripherals IPO: Listing Date
The tentative listing on BSE and NSE on February 14, 2024.
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: Total Value
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO is valued at Rs 570 crores.
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: Opening And Closing Date
The IPO opens on February 7, 2024, and closes on February 9, 2024.
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: Price Band
The price band of the initial public offering is Rs 393-414 per share.
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: Lot Size
With a minimum lot size of 36 shares, investors can seize the opportunity.
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: Result Date
Allotment results are anticipated on February 12, 2024.
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: Listing Date
The possible listing on BSE and NSE is on February 14, 2024.
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO: Total Value
Closing the quartet is the Capital Small Finance Bank IPO, a book-built issue of Rs 523.07 crores.
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO: Opening And Closing Date
The IPO is opening on February 7, 2024, and closing on February 9, 2024.
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO: Price Band
Investors can participate at a price band of Rs 445-468 per share.
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO: Lot Size
The minimum lot size is 32 shares.
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO: Allotment Result Date
Allotment results are projected on February 12, 2024.
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO: Listing Date
The IPO is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on February 14, 2024.
