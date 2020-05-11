IRCTC share price hits 5% upper circuit as select passenger train services to resume from May 12

New Delhi: Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hit the 5 percent upper circuit on Monday after the Railways ticketing arm said it will gradually resume passenger train services from May 12.

The company's shares gained 5 percent to Rs 1,302.85 -- its highest trading permissible limit for the day -- on the BSE while at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it rose 5 percent to Rs 1,303.55 -- its upper circuit limit.

Booking for reservation in these trains will start at 4 pm on May 11 and will be available only on the IRCTC website.

The Indian Railways will gradually resume passenger train services from May 12 and will ask passengers to arrive at the station at least an hour before departure, the national transporter said on Sunday.

These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Indian Railways said that it will soon start more special services on new routes, based on the available coaches after reserving 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 care centres and adequate number of coaches being reserved to enable operation of up to 300 trains everyday as “Shramik Special” for stranded migrants.