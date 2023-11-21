IREDA IPO Opens For Subscription Today: Check Issue Price And Other Details

New Delhi: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) IPO will be open for subscription from Tuesday (November 21). PSU enterprise IREDA's issue that opens today will close on Thursday (23 November).

IRDEA initial public offer (IPO) estimated to be worth Rs 2,150 crore has an offer for sale of 26.87 crore shares in a price band of Rs 30-32. Investors can bid for a minimum of 460 equity shares and in multiples of 460 equity shares thereafter.

The public issue of face value of Rs 10 per equity share comprises fresh issuance of equity shares up to 40.31 crore shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 26.87 crore shares aggregating to up to 671.94 million equity shares, the government-owned company said.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited, is a PSU enterprise which is tapping the markets with its fresh issue for 40.31 crore shares and an offer for sale of 26.87 crore shares in a price band of Rs 30-32. The issue opens on Tuesday the 21st of November and closes on Thursday the 23rd of November.

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, BOB Capital Markets and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers, Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue.