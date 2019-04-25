Key Indian equity market indices open in green

Mumbai: Despite muted trend in global markets, the key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher ahead of F&O expiry.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 39,054.68 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 39,101.78 points. But minutes into trading, it was quoting at 39,014.53 points, down by 40.15 points, or 0.10 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader Nifty 50, which had closed at 11,726.15 points on Wednesday, was quoting at 11,719.70 points, down by 6.45 points or 0.06 per cent.

As many as 21 stocks advanced in the Nifty 50 index while 29 stocks declined. In BSE Sensex 16 stocks including Tata Motors, ITC were trading in red while 14 stocks including HDFC, NTPC were trading in green at 9.20 a.m.

On Wednesday, Sensex had ended above the psychological mark of 39,000 after it gained sharply during the end of the trade session post last three days fall, the Nifty had begun the session on a positive note and then consolidated in course of the day`s trading.

The Sensex was up by 489.80 points or 1.27 per cent at the Wednesday`s closing. In the day`s trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 39,095.35 points and a low of 38,571 points. The Nifty, too was up by 150.20 points or 1.30 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were showing mostly a negative trend though Japan`s Nikkei 225 was quoting in green, up by 0.31 per cent. Hang Seng was down by 0.15 per cent while South Korea`s Kospi was also down by 0.18 per cent. China`s Shanghai Composite was also quoting in red, down by 0.37 per cent.

Overnight, Nasdaq closed in red, down by 0.23 per cent while FTSE was also down by 0.68 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.