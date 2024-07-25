Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2770202
NewsBusinessMarkets
LARSEN & TOUBRO

Larsen & Toubro Shares Climb Nearly 3% After Earnings Announcement

The stock rallied 2.94 per cent to settle at Rs 3,623 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.15 per cent to Rs 3,630.55.

|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2024, 05:19 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Larsen & Toubro Shares Climb Nearly 3% After Earnings Announcement

New Delhi: Shares of Larsen & Toubro on Thursday ended nearly 3 per cent higher after the company posted a 12 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) in the June quarter.

The stock rallied 2.94 per cent to settle at Rs 3,623 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.15 per cent to Rs 3,630.55.

At the NSE, it went up by 2.91 per cent to Rs 3,622 apiece.

The company's market valuation surged Rs 14,243.43 crore to Rs 4,98,107.47 crore.

Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday posted a 12 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 2,786 crore in the June quarter on the back of higher revenues.

The company has achieved consolidated revenues of Rs 55,120 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal, registering a year-on-year growth of 15 per cent with a robust execution witnessed in the projects and manufacturing portfolio on the back of a large order book, Larsen and Toubro said in a statement.

International revenues during the quarter at Rs 26,248 crore constituted 48 per cent of the total revenues.

Further, the company received orders worth Rs 70,936 crore at the group level during the quarter, registering a growth of 8 per cent, aided by the strong ordering momentum in the Middle East.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: World's most dangerous drones will be made in UP!
DNA Video
DNA: 7 big things of budget
DNA Video
DNA: In what trouble is Akhilesh now?
DNA Video
DNA: Will INS Brahmaputra sink?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report From Rajouri
DNA Video
DNA: Police vs Supreme Court in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: No NEET Re-Exam
DNA Video
DNA: Will there be a major reshuffle in budget?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mann Ki Baat' of Kanwadiyas!
DNA Video
DNA: How 3 viruses caused havoc in India?