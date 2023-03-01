topStoriesenglish2578202
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian Shares Trade Low

The BSE Sensex erased its early gains and fell by 326.23 points, or 0.55 percent, to close at a four-month low of 58,962.12 yesterday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

Stock Market Live Updates: Asian Shares Trade Low
Due to selling in oil & gas, pharmaceutical, and banking companies amid concerns over additional interest rate hikes, the benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty resumed their downward trend for the eighth straight day on Tuesday.

When 33 of its stocks fell, the NSE Nifty fell 88.75 points or 0.51 percent to close at 17,303.95, a level not seen in more than four months.

The major indices are down for the eighth straight day, marking the longest losing streak in more than three and a half years.

Reliance Industries experienced the largest decline in the Sensex pack, down 2%. Among the other significant laggards were Tata Steel,

Bajaj Finserv, ITC, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Axis Bank, and Bajaj Finance.

The top gainers were Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, and HDFC.

01 March 2023
08:57 AM

Stock Market Live Updates: Asian Markets Trade Low

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan maintained its level at 511.46 after falling to its lowest point since early January at 509.4. Nikkei and S&P 500 futures in Japan both decreased by 0.5%

