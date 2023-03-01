Stock Market Live Updates: Asian Shares Trade Low

Due to selling in oil & gas, pharmaceutical, and banking companies amid concerns over additional interest rate hikes, the benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty resumed their downward trend for the eighth straight day on Tuesday.



The BSE Sensex erased its early gains and fell by 326.23 points, or 0.55 percent, to close at a four-month low of 58,962.12. It decreased by 492.38 points, or 0.83 percent, to 58,795.97 throughout the day.

When 33 of its stocks fell, the NSE Nifty fell 88.75 points or 0.51 percent to close at 17,303.95, a level not seen in more than four months.

The major indices are down for the eighth straight day, marking the longest losing streak in more than three and a half years.

Reliance Industries experienced the largest decline in the Sensex pack, down 2%. Among the other significant laggards were Tata Steel,

Bajaj Finserv, ITC, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Axis Bank, and Bajaj Finance.

The top gainers were Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, and HDFC.