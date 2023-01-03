Stock market live updates: Stocks to watch today

Equity benchmarks started the first day of trade of the New Year on a positive note and ended with smart gains, propelled by buying in index majors Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank amid a firm trend in European markets.



The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 327.05 points or 0.54 per cent to settle at 61,167.79 on Monday. During the day, it jumped 382.05 points or 0.62 per cent to 61,222.79.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 92.15 points or 0.51 per cent to end at 18,197.45.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, NTPC and Bharti Airtel were the prominent winners.

However, Asian Paints, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Nestle and Hindustan Unilever were among the major laggards.

Sensex touched its all-time high of 63,583.07 points on December 1 after hitting its 52-week low of 50,921.22 points on June 17.

Sensex jumped 10,502.49 points or 21.99 per cent last year.

