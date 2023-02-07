Stock Market Live Updates: Analyst Recommends These Stocks

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined by more than half a per cent at close on Monday due to selling in IT, power and metal shares triggered by a global equity meltdown on rate hike fears and FII outflows.

Snapping its five-day gaining streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled lower by 334.98 points or 0.55 per cent at 60,506.90. During the session, the index fell over 500 points to touch its intra-day low of 60,345.61.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 89.45 points or 0.50 per cent to close at 17,764.60 as 34 of its stocks dropped.

"The RBI MPC will view the recent inflation prints favorably. 3QFY23 CPI inflation at 6.1% is around 50 bps lower than RBI’s estimate and 4QFY23 inflation is also likely to be 20-30 bps lower than RBI’s estimate. We estimate inflation to average around 5.2% over the next 12-15 months. On the other hand, domestic growth remains on a decent footing for now while expectations of a global slowdown remain uncertain. The real repo rate would be positive by around 100 bps at the current level. Global rate hike cycles are close to peaking though the central banks remain cautious. While the MPC’s decision is finely balanced between pause and a 25 bps hike, we expect the MPC to hike by a last 25 bps to push the real rate comfortably into positive. This would help the RBI to be on a prolonged pause as it assesses the lagged impact of the past rate hikes and input price movements, the evolution of the global and domestic demand conditions, and behavior of global central banks," said Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities .

