Stock Market Live Updates: Shares to Watch Today
Due to selling pressure in metal and energy sectors and a gloomy trend in global equity markets, India's benchmark stock index, the Sensex, lost 123 points on Friday.
Trending Photos
The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 123.52 points or 0.20 percent lower at 60,682.70, snapping a two-day winning streak. The index had highs of 60,774.14 and lows of 60,501.74 throughout the trading session.
The NSE Nifty, which is more inclusive, lost 36.95 points, or 0.21 percent, to end at 17,856.50.
Selling pressure in metal and energy sectors and a gloomy trend in global equity markets weighed on India's benchmark stock indexes.
Stock Market Live Updates: Oil Prices Ease
Oil prices eased a touch after jumping on Friday when Russia said it planned to cut its daily output by 5% in March after the West imposed price caps on Russian oil and oil products
Stock Market Live Updates: Nikkei Falls
Nikkei fell 0.5%, and South Korea 0.3%. S&P 500 futures ESc1 were off 0.2%, while Nasdaq futures NQc1 eased 0.3%
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1%, after losing 2.2% last week
More Stories