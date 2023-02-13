Stock Market Live Updates: Shares to Watch Today

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 123.52 points or 0.20 percent lower at 60,682.70, snapping a two-day winning streak. The index had highs of 60,774.14 and lows of 60,501.74 throughout the trading session.

The NSE Nifty, which is more inclusive, lost 36.95 points, or 0.21 percent, to end at 17,856.50.

Selling pressure in metal and energy sectors and a gloomy trend in global equity markets weighed on India's benchmark stock indexes.