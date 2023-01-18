Stock market live updates: Stocks to watch today

Equity benchmarks shrugged off lacklustre global cues to clock smart gains on Tuesday, buoyed by strong buying interest in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC twins.

However, a depreciating rupee and unabated foreign fund outflows capped the gains, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 562.75 points or 0.94 per cent to settle at 60,655.72. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 158.45 points or 0.89 per cent to 18,053.30.

Larsen & Toubro topped the Sensex gainers chart with a jump of 3.51 per cent, followed by Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

In contrast, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards, shedding up to 1.67 per cent.

The market breadth was in favour of the bulls, with 22 advances and 8 declines.

The government has reduced the windfall profit tax levied on domestically-produced crude oil as well as on the export of diesel and ATF, in line with softening international oil prices, according to an official order.

The broader market fell marginally in Tuesday's trade, with the BSE smallcap gauge declining 0.13 per cent and midcap index falling by 0.06 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, utilities jumped 1.48 per cent, power climbed 1.42 per cent, FMCG (1.15 per cent), realty (1.10 per cent), energy (0.97 per cent), teck (0.87 per cent), oil & gas (0.85 per cent), IT (0.79 per cent) and financial services (0.27 per cent).

The rupee tumbled 19 paise to close at 81.77 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking a rebound in the greenback overseas and firm crude oil prices.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers on Tuesday as they bought shares worth a net Rs 211.06 crore, according to exchange data.