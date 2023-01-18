Stock market live updates: Stocks to watch today
Among sectoral indices, utilities jumped 1.48 per cent, power climbed 1.42 per cent, FMCG (1.15 per cent), realty (1.10 per cent), energy (0.97 per cent), teck (0.87 per cent), oil & gas (0.85 per cent), IT (0.79 per cent) and financial services (0.27 per cent) yesterday.
Trending Photos
Equity benchmarks shrugged off lacklustre global cues to clock smart gains on Tuesday, buoyed by strong buying interest in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC twins.
However, a depreciating rupee and unabated foreign fund outflows capped the gains, traders said.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 562.75 points or 0.94 per cent to settle at 60,655.72. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 158.45 points or 0.89 per cent to 18,053.30.
Larsen & Toubro topped the Sensex gainers chart with a jump of 3.51 per cent, followed by Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.
In contrast, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards, shedding up to 1.67 per cent.
The market breadth was in favour of the bulls, with 22 advances and 8 declines.
The government has reduced the windfall profit tax levied on domestically-produced crude oil as well as on the export of diesel and ATF, in line with softening international oil prices, according to an official order.
The broader market fell marginally in Tuesday's trade, with the BSE smallcap gauge declining 0.13 per cent and midcap index falling by 0.06 per cent.
Among sectoral indices, utilities jumped 1.48 per cent, power climbed 1.42 per cent, FMCG (1.15 per cent), realty (1.10 per cent), energy (0.97 per cent), teck (0.87 per cent), oil & gas (0.85 per cent), IT (0.79 per cent) and financial services (0.27 per cent).
The rupee tumbled 19 paise to close at 81.77 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking a rebound in the greenback overseas and firm crude oil prices.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers on Tuesday as they bought shares worth a net Rs 211.06 crore, according to exchange data.
Stock market live updates: Brent crude futures rise
In the oil market, prices jumped on hopes of Chinese demand rebounding. Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 0.7% to $86.5 while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 settled up 0.8%, at $80.83.
Stock market live updates: Currency market updates
In the currency market, the yen eased 0.6% to 128.96 per dollar on Wednesday but was still not too far from Monday's seven-month high of 127.21 per dollar. The US dollar index hovered at 102.5, just a touch above its seven-month low of 101.77 hit on Monday. It has been undermined by falling US bond yields as markets wager the Federal Reserve can be less aggressive in hiking rates.
Stock market live updates: China's blue chips rise
China's blue chips rose 0.2%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was 0.2% lower.
Stock market live updates: S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures dip
S&P 500 futures ESc1 and Nasdaq futures NQc1 both dipped 0.2% on Wednesday. Overnight, the S&P 500 was 0.2% lower and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.14%.
Stock market live updates: Dow lower
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2%, after weak earnings from Goldman Sachs overnight dragged the Dow 1% lower. The investment bank reported a bigger-than-expected 69% drop in fourth-quarter profit.
Stock market live updates: Nikkei gains
In early Wednesday trade, however, the 10-year yield fell to 0.485% before returning to 0.5%. Japan's Nikkei share index meanwhile gained 0.6%.
Stock market live updates: Mixed Asian cues
Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday while Japanese yields hugged a policy cap, with markets anxiously awaiting a pivotal Bank of Japan (BOJ) meeting that could see the world's third-largest economy shift away from decades of ultra-low interest rates
More Stories