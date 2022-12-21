Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the Shares to watch today

Despite subpar global cues, equity indexes on Tuesday recovered the majority of their intraday losses to close slightly lower. This was due to buying in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services. Sensex tumbled over 700 points intra-day, after which the 30-share BSE Sensex clawed back lost ground on last minute buying in index heavyweights. Sensex finally ended 103.90 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 61,702.29. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty dipped 35.15 points or 0.19 per cent to end at 18,385.30.

Narendra Solanki - Head Fundamental Research- Investment Services, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers said, “Indian markets opened in red following negative Asian market peers with Chinese markets lead losses in Asia-Pacific despite government pledge to stabilize economy and Bank of Japan's surprise increase in 10year yield control band to 0.5% which took the markets by surprise with negative sentiments. During the afternoon session equity benchmarks trimmed some of their losses with both Sensex and Nifty coming off their intraday low points. Losses got cut, as traders took some support with Minister of state for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)’s statement that 1.31 crore people were employed in the MSMEs incorporated in the financial year 2021-22 (FY22), up by 16% as against 1.13 crore employees in the MSMEs incorporated in FY21. However, heavy selling at metal, realty and telecom counters kept indices down.”

