Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks to Watch Today

The major equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell on Thursday for the fifth straight day amid worries that the US Federal Reserve would increase interest rates further to fight inflation.

The BSE Sensex fell 139.18 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 59,605.80 in a very choppy trading surrounding the monthly futures expiry. It fluctuated throughout the day from a high of 59,960.04 to a low of 59,406.31. To finish at 17,511.25, the NSE Nifty fell 43.05 points, or 0.25 percent.



"The February month started with volatility on the Budget Day and the trading has remained range bound for the last 4 weeks. The range for the whole February series was from 18,100 to 17,450 levels and prices continued to trade in line with the 9 & 21 EMA...Technically, the structure is shifting its momentum towards the bears, and the immediate support for the Nifty is placed at around 17,300 – 17,200 levels. In case prices drift below these levels, then 17,000 – 16,800 will be on the cards. Only a sustained close above the 17,800- 17,850 zone is likely to trigger bullish momentum toward the 18,150 – 18,200 levels," Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities