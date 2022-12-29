Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to watch today
Benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed marginally down in a range-bound trade on Wednesday due to profit taking by investors after two straight days of gains amid mixed global trends and foreign fund outflows.
The 30-share Sensex declined 17.15 points or 0.03 per cent to settle at 60,910.28. During the day, it declined 213.66 points or 0.35 per cent to 60,713.77. The broader NSE Nifty closed lower by 9.80 points or 0.05 per cent to end at 18,122.50.
From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and Tata Motors were the major laggards.
Brokerage firm Anand Rathi said, "After a recovery of two sessions; the domestic markets remained sideways in today’s session. The index NIFTY spot oscillated in a small band of 100 points to close flat. Earlier we mentioned that 18100 – 18250 might be a supply zone for the index and traders can exit longs in that zone. So far the zone has been acting as resistance. In the coming session; a breach of today’s low of 18070 might bring back bears in action. Meanwhile the NIFTY BANK index is still struggling to clear 43000 mark and hence a breach of 42650 might again bring the index under pressure. "
Brokerage Anand Rathi pick today
Canara BAnk (CANBK)
SELL NEAR 318 | TARGET: 300 | STOP LOSS: 328
After the recent breakdown and a lower top lower bottom formation; the stock CANBK underwent sharp recovery and is now again near 320 mark. Currently it is hovering near 78.6% retracement of the fall and the risk reward look lucrative to go short. Thus we advise traders to sell the stock near 318 with a stop of 328.
Brokerage Anand Rathi pick today
METROBRAND
BUY NEAR 860 | TARGET: 910 | STOP LOSS: 830
On the daily scale we are witnessing a range breakout in METROBRAND above 860 mark. Along with price breakout; even the daily RSI is on the verge of clearing 60 level. We might witness some faster move on the upside once the price is supported with volumes. Thus we advise traders to buy the stock near 860 with a stop loss of 830.
