Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to watch today

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed marginally down in a range-bound trade on Wednesday due to profit taking by investors after two straight days of gains amid mixed global trends and foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share Sensex declined 17.15 points or 0.03 per cent to settle at 60,910.28. During the day, it declined 213.66 points or 0.35 per cent to 60,713.77. The broader NSE Nifty closed lower by 9.80 points or 0.05 per cent to end at 18,122.50.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and Tata Motors were the major laggards.

Brokerage firm Anand Rathi said, "After a recovery of two sessions; the domestic markets remained sideways in today’s session. The index NIFTY spot oscillated in a small band of 100 points to close flat. Earlier we mentioned that 18100 – 18250 might be a supply zone for the index and traders can exit longs in that zone. So far the zone has been acting as resistance. In the coming session; a breach of today’s low of 18070 might bring back bears in action. Meanwhile the NIFTY BANK index is still struggling to clear 43000 mark and hence a breach of 42650 might again bring the index under pressure. "

