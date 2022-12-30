topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessMarkets
BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to watch today

Equity benchmarks closed in the positive territory after trading lower for most part of the session on Thursday on fag-end buying in telecom, banking and metal stocks amid expiry of monthly derivative contracts.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 07:38 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to watch today
LIVE Blog

Equity benchmarks closed in the positive territory after trading lower for most part of the session on Thursday on fag-end buying in telecom, banking and metal stocks amid expiry of monthly derivative contracts. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 223.60 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 61,133.88. During the day, it had declined 431.22 points or 0.70 per cent to 60,479.06. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty gained 68.50 points or 0.38 per cent to end at 18,191. Bharti Airtel topped the Sensex gainers' chart with a jump of 1.99 per cent, followed by SBI, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and ICICI Bank. In contrast, Tata Motors, Titan, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv and Larsen & Toubro were the prominent laggards, shedding up to 1.41 per cent. The market breadth was in favour of the bulls, with 19 advances and 11 declines.

30 December 2022
07:37 AM

Stock market live updates: Market outlook for next year

Indian equity market is likely to be "choppy" in 2023 and the returns might be moderate or even negative as a raft of factors, including geopolitical uncertainties, recession fears and interest rate trajectory, will weigh on investor sentiments, said experts.

07:37 AM

Stock market live updates: Market outlook for next year

The US Fed policy actions in 2023 along with RBI's would hold importance where any moderation might encourage markets to pick up momentum, Siddharth Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

07:35 AM

Stock market live updates: Market outlook for next year

Market experts opined that the Indian market will be influenced by a combination of domestic and global factors, including the coronavirus situation and policy initiatives in the Union Budget next year.
 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Business Model' of Kota
DNA Video
DNA: 'Narco Terrorism', Enemy of Kashmir!
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!