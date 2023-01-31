topStoriesenglish2567553
Stock Market Live Updates: Markets Trade Lower in Initial Trade Amid Weak Global Trends

Equity benchmarks declined in initial trade on Tuesday amid an overall weak trend in the global markets as investors adopted a cautious approach ahead of the Union Budget presentation and interest-rate decision from the Federal Reserve.

Also, continuous foreign funds outflow played spoilsport for the markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 203.74 points to 59,296.67. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 52.8 points to 17,596.15.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Nestle, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards.

Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement and Titan were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower.

Markets in the US had ended in the negative territory on Monday.

"Caution will prevail as traders brace for interest-rate decision from the Federal Reserve, and the Union Budget for 2023-24, both scheduled to be announced on Wednesday. Another major area of concern has been the persisting FII selling. Even as markets rebounded in late trades yesterday, FIIs sold shares worth Rs 6,793 crore in the domestic markets on Monday," said Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The Sensex had climbed 169.51 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 59,500.41 on Monday. The Nifty had gained 44.60 points or 0.25 per cent to end at 17,648.95.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was marginally higher by 0.02 per cent to USD 84.92 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 6,792.80 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

 

 

31 January 2023
10:12 AM

Stock Market Live Updates: Rupee falls Against USD

The rupee depreciated 12 paise to 81.64 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by significant foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in domestic equities.

10:12 AM

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 81.61 against the dollar, then lost ground and fell to 81.64, registering a decline of 12 paise over its last close. In the previous session on Monday, the rupee settled at 81.52 against the American currency. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04 per cent to 102.23

10:11 AM

Forex traders said the rupee is likely to witness range-bound trading as investors brace for interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, and the Union Budget for 2023-24, both scheduled to be announced on Wednesday

10:11 AM

Stock Market Live Updates: FIIs Net Sellers in Capital Markets

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 6,792.80 crore, according to exchange data.

10:05 AM

Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty Decline

Sensex declines 203.74 points to 59,296.67 in early trade; Nifty falls 52.8 points to 17,596.15.
 

09:12 AM

Stock Market Live Updates: Gold Slightly Higher

Gold was slightly higher. Spot gold was traded at $1922.91 per ounce

09:11 AM

Stock Market Live Updates: US Crude Up 

US crude ticked up 0.2% to $78.02 a barrel while Brent crude settled at $84.9 per barrel early in the Asia session

 

09:11 AM

Stock Market Live Updates: Currency Basket Update

In currencies, the U.S. dollar, which was poised for its fourth month of declines, was down at 102.19 against a basket of other major currencies. The European single currency was up 0.1% on the day at $1.0852, having gained 1.4% in a month

09:10 AM

Stock Market Live Updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq Drop

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% to 33,717.09, the S&P 500 lost 1.3% to 4,017.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.0% to 11,393.81. Despite Monday’s declines, the S&P 500 remained on track to post its biggest January gain since 2019

09:09 AM

Stock Market Live Updates: Asian Shares Trade Cautiously 

Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1%. U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, rose 0.1%. Japan’s Nikkei stock index slid 0.1% while Australian shares were up 0.2%. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index remained flat in early trade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index opened up 0.4%

09:08 AM

Asian shares traded cautiously and bonds nursed small losses on Tuesday as investors braced for an eventful week that includes central bank meetings, a slew of earnings reports and key U.S. economic data

