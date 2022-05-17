New Delhi: Amidst heightened anticipation, the much awaited listing of life insurance of India (Lic) on BSE and NSE will take place today. All eyes are glued to the opening bell when the insurance behemoth will make its debut while experts believe that the insurance behemoth might have a flat listing. LIC had set its price band for the Initial Public Offer (IPO) at Rs 902 to Rs 949 per equity share and the recent grey market patterns showed that the insurance major's unlisted shares were selling at a discount of Rs 19 to the IPO price band`s upper range.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) closed on Monday (May 09), the share allotment was made on May 12. News Agency IANS, quoting Brokerage house Swastika Investmart, said that current market situation such as increased inflation statistics, FII outflows, currency weakness, geopolitical and rate hike-related worries might lead to a "flat" listing. However, the stock`s modest float may limit the stock`s post-listing decline.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) closed on Monday (May 09), the share allotment was made on May 12. Following a 6-day bidding process that opened on May 04, the LIC IPO was subscribed 2.95 times on the final day. The policyholder bucket was subscribed 6.11 times while the employees portion saw bidding of 4.39 times. The retail investors` bid was subscribed 1.99 times and the non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 2.91 times. Policyholders have received a discount of Rs 60 per equity share, while retail investors and employees have been offered a discount of Rs 45 on each share.

