हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIC IPO Listing LIVE: Will you make or lose money? Insurance behemoth to make stock market debut

LIC IPO Listing LIVE: The much anticipated listing of Life Insurance of India will take place in a short while as millions keep their eyes glued to the stock market today. Watch this space for all the buzz around LIC Listing.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 17, 2022 - 07:36
Comments |

New Delhi: Amidst heightened anticipation, the much awaited listing of life insurance of India (Lic) on BSE and NSE  will take place today. All eyes are glued to the opening bell when the insurance behemoth will make its debut while experts believe that the insurance behemoth might have a flat listing. LIC had set its price band for the Initial Public Offer (IPO) at Rs 902 to Rs 949 per equity share and the recent grey market patterns showed that the insurance major's unlisted shares were selling at a discount of Rs 19 to the IPO price band`s upper range.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) closed on Monday (May 09), the share allotment was made on May 12. News Agency IANS, quoting Brokerage house Swastika Investmart, said that current market situation such as increased inflation statistics, FII outflows, currency weakness, geopolitical and rate hike-related worries might lead to a "flat" listing. However, the stock`s modest float may limit the stock`s post-listing decline.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) closed on Monday (May 09), the share allotment was made on May 12. Following a 6-day bidding process that opened on May 04, the LIC IPO was subscribed 2.95 times on the final day. The policyholder bucket was subscribed 6.11 times while the employees portion saw bidding of 4.39 times. The retail investors` bid was subscribed 1.99 times and the non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 2.91 times. Policyholders have received a discount of Rs 60 per equity share, while retail investors and employees have been offered a discount of Rs 45 on each share.

Keep watching this space as we shall be highlighting all the buzz around LIC Listing.

17 May 2022, 07:36 AM

In the grey market, LIC shares were trading at a discount of nearly 15 rupees compared with a premium of nearly 100 rupees earlier this month.
 

17 May 2022, 07:35 AM

LIC listing was scheduled for March this year, however it had to be deferred as market conditions were not favourable in the wake of the Ukraine conflict.

17 May 2022, 07:31 AM

Volatility in global markets and selling pressure in the domestic stock market are likely to cast a shadow on LIC`s listing, with the shares likely to start trading near the IPO price or at a slight discount, says a reuters report
 

Must Watch

PT14M40S

DNA: Why does PM Modi's Nepal visit worries China?