17 May 2022, 07:36 AM
In the grey market, LIC shares were trading at a discount of nearly 15 rupees compared with a premium of nearly 100 rupees earlier this month.
17 May 2022, 07:35 AM
LIC listing was scheduled for March this year, however it had to be deferred as market conditions were not favourable in the wake of the Ukraine conflict.
17 May 2022, 07:31 AM
Volatility in global markets and selling pressure in the domestic stock market are likely to cast a shadow on LIC`s listing, with the shares likely to start trading near the IPO price or at a slight discount, says a reuters report