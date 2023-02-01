Share market LIVE Budget 2023: Anand Rathi Gives BUY Rating to SONA BLW Precision Forgings

Share Market LIVE Budget 2023: Prior to the release of the Union Budget 2023–24, equity benchmarks rose in early trade on Wednesday amid an overall uptick in the state of the world's financial markets.



The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex increased 516.97 points to 60,066.87. The NSE Nifty index as a whole increased by 153.15 points to 17,815.30.



Among the top gainers from the Sensex pack in early trade were ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Titan, and NTPC. The laggards were ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, and Larsen & Toubro.



Equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong were trading higher elsewhere in Asia.

Markets closed slightly higher yesterday in anticipation of the US Fed's rate decision and the FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2023 presentation.

As investors chose a cautious stance ahead of the Union Budget presentation and the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Tuesday, equity indices concluded the day with small gains.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the day up 49.49 points or 0.08 percent at 59,549.90 thanks to fag-end buying. The benchmark fluctuated throughout the day between a high of 59,787.63 and a low of 59,104.59. The larger NSE Nifty closed at 17,662.15, up 13.20 points or 0.07 percent.

According to exchange statistics, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,439.64 crore on Tuesday.

