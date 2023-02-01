Share Market LIVE Budget 2023: Anand Rathi Gives BUY Rating to SONA BLW Precision Forgings
Share market LIVE Union Budget 2023: Investors may chose a cautious stance ahead of the Union Budget presentation and the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision though analysts are also predicting a rally in market.
Share Market LIVE Budget 2023: Prior to the release of the Union Budget 2023–24, equity benchmarks rose in early trade on Wednesday amid an overall uptick in the state of the world's financial markets.
The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex increased 516.97 points to 60,066.87. The NSE Nifty index as a whole increased by 153.15 points to 17,815.30.
Among the top gainers from the Sensex pack in early trade were ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Titan, and NTPC. The laggards were ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, and Larsen & Toubro.
Equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong were trading higher elsewhere in Asia.
Markets closed slightly higher yesterday in anticipation of the US Fed's rate decision and the FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2023 presentation.
As investors chose a cautious stance ahead of the Union Budget presentation and the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Tuesday, equity indices concluded the day with small gains.
The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the day up 49.49 points or 0.08 percent at 59,549.90 thanks to fag-end buying. The benchmark fluctuated throughout the day between a high of 59,787.63 and a low of 59,104.59. The larger NSE Nifty closed at 17,662.15, up 13.20 points or 0.07 percent.
According to exchange statistics, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,439.64 crore on Tuesday.
CMP: Rs.450
Target: Rs.630
Nifty 500: 14,935
Rupee rises 10 paise to 81.78 against US dollar in early trade
Share market LIVE Budget 2023: Markets Open in Green Ahead of Budget Presentation
Sensex opens in green, currently up by 437.32 points and trading at 59,987.22
Share market LIVE Budget 2023: Anand Rathi Gives BUY Rating to Route Mobile Ltd
The company's clear growth strategy, deep customer focus and robust technology platform are tuned to deliver strong and sustainable performance year after year. We have revised our EPS estimates, We believe as the company is invested in Chile, Mexico, and Brazil which is key market growth for Route mobile within Latin will be going to benefit from FY23 onwards. We remain positive on medium-term growth prospects; its trading at 27x FY24E EPS. We maintain ‘BUY’ rating on the stock with revised TP of Rs.1,644, says brokerage Anand Rathi
CMP: Rs.1,230
Target Price: Rs.1,644
Nifty 500: 14,935
Share market LIVE Budget 2023: Asian Markets Steady
Asia's stockmarkets steadied on Wednesday, with signs of a slowdown in U.S. wages bolstering hopes that the Federal Reserve could hint at an end to interest rate hikes at its meeting later in the day
Share market LIVE Budget 2023: Wall Street Indexes Rally
Wall Street indexes had rallied, as had bonds to a lesser extent, while the dollar gave up gains overnight when the Fed's preferred wages gauge, the U.S. employment cost index, showed a 1% rise last quarter, its smallest increase in a year
Share market LIVE Budget 2023: Fed to Announce its Rate Decision today
The Fed will announce its rate decision at 1900 GMT, followed by a news conference with Chair Jerome Powell half an hour later. Interest-rate markets have priced in a slowdown in the cracking pace of rate hikes, with a 25 basis point hike seen bringing the Fed funds rate target range to 4.5-4.75%. Barring surprises, the focus will be on Powell's tone. The market is trying to gauge whether he foreshadows an endpoint for hikes in the near future, as well as whether he pushes back on market pricing for rate cuts beginning as soon as the second half of this year
Share market LIVE Budget 2023: Currency Trade in a Holding Pattern
Currency trade has been in a holding pattern ahead of the Fed and Bank of England and European Central Bank meetings that follow on Thursday. But the U.S. wages data wiped out some small dollar gains made earlier this week amid some nerves that the Fed sticks to its hawkish stance
The dollar dropped for a fourth straight month in January, and lost 1.5% on the euro and 0.8% on the yen . Both pairs were steady in early Asia trade, with the euro at $1.0860 and the dollar buying 129.91 yen. The Australian dollar , which gained 3.5% through January, took a breather at $0.7052
Share market LIVE Budget 2023: US Treasuries Firmer in Asia
US treasuries were cautiously firmer in Asia, with benchmark 10-year yields down 2 bps to 3.5105%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%. Solid earnings also lifted Wall Street and the mood overnight, even as company executives struck a cautious tone as many firms brace for an expected economic slowdown
Share market LIVE Budget 2023: Oil, Brent Crude Futures up
In commodity markets, optimism for demand supported oil prices and Brent crude futures were up 0.23% to $85.67 a barrel. Gold , which rallied on the dollar's weakness through January, paused at $1,927 an ounce
