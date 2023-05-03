Mankind Pharma IPO Share Allotment: Check Direct Link To See Status, Today's GMP Other Details

New Delhi: The share allotment of Mankind Pharma initial public offering (IPO) is taking place on Wednesday. Those who had subscribed to Mankind Pharma IPO will get their share allotment today. Subscribers may refer to the following two direct links and find out if their your IPO share has been allotted or not.

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

How to check Mankind Pharma IPO allotment status via BSE, NSE

- Click the BSE link

- From the list, choose Mankind Pharma IPO

- Enter your IPO details like application number, PAN card details

- Clear the 'Im not a robot' button

- You will be able to see your Elin Electronics IPO allotment status now.

Mankind Pharma IPO GMP

As per reports, the Mankind Pharma latest GMP suggests a premium of Rs 92, suggesting that the scrip will have a decent debut on its stock market listing.

Mankind Pharma IPO Allotment

Mankind Pharma will finalise the allocation of shares May 3, 2023. Refunds will start to be issued on May 4 if subscribers haven't already got the allotment. The shares will be credited to the demat account of subscribers on May 5 after it is being allocated.

Mankind IPO Stock Market Listing

Post the public subscription, the shares of Mankind Pharma are expected to go live on stock exchanges on May 8, 2023.

Mankind IPO Details

The company's IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 40,058,844 equity shares by promoters and other existing shareholders. Those selling shares in the OFS are promoters Ramesh Juneja, Rajeev Juneja and Sheetal Arora. Besides, Cairnhill CIPEF, Cairnhill CGPE, Beige Limited, and Link Investment Trust will participate in the OFS. Since the IPO is completely an OFS, the company will not receive any net proceeds from the issue and the entire net proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India and JP Morgan India are the book-running lead managers to the issue.