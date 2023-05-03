topStoriesenglish2602138
NewsBusinessMarkets
MANKIND PHARMA IPO

Mankind Pharma IPO Share Allotment: Check Direct Link To See Status, Today's GMP Other Details

Mankind Pharma will start refunds on May 4 if subscribers haven't already got the allotment.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 10:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Mankind Pharma IPO Share Allotment: Check Direct Link To See Status, Today's GMP Other Details

New Delhi: The share allotment of  Mankind Pharma initial public offering (IPO) is taking place on Wednesday. Those who had subscribed to Mankind Pharma IPO will get their share allotment today. Subscribers may refer to the following two direct links and find out if their your IPO share has been allotted or not.

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

How to check Mankind Pharma IPO allotment status via BSE, NSE

- Click the BSE link

- From the list, choose Mankind Pharma IPO

- Enter your IPO details like application number, PAN card details

- Clear the 'Im not a robot' button

- You will be able to see your Elin Electronics  IPO allotment status now.

Mankind Pharma IPO GMP

As per reports, the Mankind Pharma latest GMP suggests a premium of Rs 92, suggesting that the scrip will have a decent debut on its stock market listing. 

Mankind Pharma IPO Allotment

Mankind Pharma will finalise the allocation of shares May 3, 2023. Refunds will start to be issued on May 4 if subscribers haven't already got the allotment. The shares will be credited to the demat account of subscribers on May 5 after it is being allocated.

 

Mankind IPO Stock Market Listing

Post the public subscription, the shares of Mankind Pharma are expected to go live on stock exchanges on May 8, 2023.

Mankind IPO Details

The company's IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 40,058,844 equity shares by promoters and other existing shareholders. Those selling shares in the OFS are promoters Ramesh Juneja, Rajeev Juneja and Sheetal Arora. Besides, Cairnhill CIPEF, Cairnhill CGPE, Beige Limited, and Link Investment Trust will participate in the OFS. Since the IPO is completely an OFS, the company will not receive any net proceeds from the issue and the entire net proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India and JP Morgan India are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal