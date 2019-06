New Delhi: Market ended in green on Tuesday though the Benchmark Sensex failed to hold 40,000 mark while the Nifty came off 12,000 level.

Sensex closed 165.94 points or 0.42 percent higher at 39,950.46 while the Nifty ended up 42.90 points or 0.36 percent at 11,965.60.

Foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 216.20 crore, and domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 170.62 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.