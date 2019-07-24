Market open with minor gains after 4-straight day of losses; Sensex above 38,000

New Delhi: After posting four straight days of losses domestic equity markets opened in green on Wednesday.

The BSE Sensex was trading 48.69 points or 0.13 percent higher at 38,031.43 in early trade while the NSE Nifty was up by 7.10 points or 0.063 percent to 11,338.15.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were HDFC, Powergrid, Yes Bank, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, HCL, Asian Paints, HUL, TCS, SBI, Infosys and Axis Bank, rising upto 1.56 percent. However, shares of Vedanta, Maruti, M&M, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, LT, Bajaj Finance, RIL, Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma were major losers, declining upto 1.70 percent.

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.4 percent and Chinese blue chips climbed 1.2 percent. Japan`s Nikkei added 0.5 percent, while Australian stocks rose 0.8 percent to all-time highs, a Reuters report said.

The Dow had ended Tuesday up 0.65 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.68 percent and the Nasdaq 0.58 percent, Reuters added.

With Agency Inputs