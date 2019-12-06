Market opens in green; Sensex climbs 120 points, Nifty nears 12,050

MUMBAI: Domestic indices Sensex and Nifty started Friday's session on a positive note, in line with Asian equities.

The S&P benchmark BSE Sensex opened nearly 120 points up to 40,884 and NSE Nifty traded 26 points higher to trade at 12,044 level around 9.15 am on Friday.

About 299 shares made gains as the markets opened, while 107 shares declined, and 19 others remained unchanged.

Bharti Infratel, ICICI Bank, RIL, HDFC Bank were among the top gainers on the Indices, while Yes Bank, ITC, HDFC and Infosys were the top losers.

On Thursday, market failed to hold recovery and closed bearish after the RBI announced its decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.15% and decided to continue with its accommodative stance to support the economy.

BSE Sensex closed 70 points lower at 40,779 and NSE Nifty declined 24 points to 12,018 by the closing bell.