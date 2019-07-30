close

BSE

Market opens in the green, Sensex jumps 217 points

The BSE Sensex jumped 217.04 points or 0.58 percent to 37,903.41 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 63.90 points or 0.57 percent to 11,253.10 in early trade.

Market opens in the green, Sensex jumps 217 points

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on Tuesday tracking gains in the Asian markets.

The BSE Sensex jumped 217.04 points or 0.58 percent to 37,903.41 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 63.90 points or 0.57 percent to 11,253.10 in early trade.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, LT, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Vedanta, M&M, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys and TCS, rallying upto 3.24 percent. On th eother hand shares of HDFC, HUL, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank and Heromoto Corp fell upto 1.15 percent.

Among Asian peers MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.35 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7 percent. Australian stocks climbed as much as 0.7 percent to touch a record high, supported by buoyant mining shares and adding to the previous day`s tech-driven gains. Japan`s Nikkei was up 0.7 percent, a Reuters report said.

