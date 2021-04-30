हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sensex opening

Market update: Sensex down by 400 points, Nifty below 14,800

Sensex opened 0.81 percent, or 405.05 points, lower at 49,360.89, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,747.35, down 147.55 points, or 0.99 percent. Midcap and smallcap indices saw a decline of over half a percent each. Among sectoral indices, banks, metals, financial services, and auto suffered loss, while gains were seen in Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma.

Market update: Sensex down by 400 points, Nifty below 14,800

After a 4-straight day gain, the Sensex fell down by 400 points with the Indian market opening low because of selling in banks, financials, and metal stocks. Nifty also suffered loss as it stands below 14,800.

 At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.81 percent, or 405.05 points, lower at 49,360.89, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,747.35, down 147.55 points, or 0.99 percent.

Midcap and smallcap indices saw a decline of over half a percent each. Among sectoral indices, banks, metals, financial services, and auto suffered loss, while gains were seen in Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma.

On April 29, Sensex opened higher, as it re-claimed the 50,000 level after 12 trading sessions. Similarly,  Nifty reclaimed 15000 levels on opening during Thursday’s trading session but was trading a tad bit slower than the opening levels. 

Most of the heavyweights, including Reliance Industries, HDFC twins, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Bajaj Finance, were trading in the green zone. Some of them were trading 2% higher intraday. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
sensex openingNifty 50NiftyMarket openingPharma stocksBanksNifty IT
Next
Story

Market update: Sensex, Nifty shed day’s gain to end flat

Must Watch

PT11M37S

DNA: BJP-TMC observes neck-to-neck fight, but big gain for BJP!