Market update: Sensex jumps 272 points, Nifty at 14,725

New Delhi: On Thursday, Sensex and Nifty traded in a narrow range, taking the rising number of Covid-19 cases into consideration. Overall, both Sensex and Nifty ended the trading session in the green zone.

Sensex closed 272 points or 0.56 per cent higher at 48,950 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 107 points or 0.73 per cent to 14,725. As far as the sectoral performance of stocks is considered, Nifty metal was up by 2.5 per cent, auto and IT was by 1.8 per cent each, and realty by 0.7 per cent.

Market experts are suggesting that the interplay of a resurgence in Covid-19 cases and the pace of vaccination will decide the trajectory of economic recovery and market behaviour, according to an ANI report.

Among the top gainers were Hindalco (up 5.6 per cent) to close the day at Rs 387.90 per share and Tata Steel up by 3 per cent. It is important to note that Tata Steel recently posted its earnings for Q4 FY21. Consolidated profit stood at Rs 6,644 crore as compared to a loss of Rs 1,481 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp gained by 4.6 per cent, Bajaj Auto rose by 2.6 per cent and Eicher Motors by 2.5 per cent. Among the laggards were UPL, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, SBI Life and Asian Paints.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rose as investors switched to cyclicals amid hopes of a strong economic recovery. Japan`s Nikkei jumped 1.8 per cent as it reopened after a five-day holiday. Hong Kong`s Heng Seng was up by 0.77 per cent and South Korea`s Kospi ticked up by 1 per cent.

