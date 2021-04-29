Market update: Sensex, Nifty shed day’s gain to end flat

Indian benchmark indices extended their bullish run for the fourth straight day on Thursday amid a largely positive trend in global equities. Sensex and Nifty ended at 49,765 and 14,894 points, respectively.

The US Fed decision to keep policy loose and impressive investments by Foreign Institutional Investor (FIIs) helped markets maintain the positive momentum. On Wednesday, FIIs had invested worth Rs 766.02cr in cash, and Rs 436.2cr in Index futures in Indian markets.

In the ongoing week, Sensex and Nifty have gained 1,887 points and 553 points in the last four sessions, respectively, adding Rs 6.68 lakh crore to investors' wealth during the said period.

Bajaj Finserv was the top Sensex gainer after it finished 6.60% higher. Other financial and banking stocks such as Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, among others, also performed well. Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's and Sun Pharma were also among the top gainers.

However, some stocks such as HDFC, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, L&T, SBI and M&M finished in the red zone. Overall, 19 out of the top 30 Sensex stocks closed in the red. Auto stocks were the major market draggers, as BSE auto index lost 243 points to 21,980. Capital goods and consumer durables sectors stocks also ended in the red.

