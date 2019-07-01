close

BSE

Markets close higher, Sensex jumps 291 points

Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, RIL, Sun Pharma, Heromoto Corp, NTPC, M&M, TCS and Tata steel, rising up to 3.23 percent.

Markets close higher, Sensex jumps 291 points

New Delhi: Markets closed higher on Monday on easing trade concerns between India and the US as well as between US and China.

The BSE Sensex jumped 291.86 points or 0.74 percent to 39,686.50 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 76.75 points or 0.65 percent to 11,865.60 in early trade.

Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, RIL, Sun Pharma, Heromoto Corp, NTPC, M&M, TCS and Tata steel, rising up to 3.23 percent.

On the other hand ONGC, HCL Tech, Maruti, HUL, Asian Paint, Vedanta, Tech Mahindra and Infosys were among the losers, shedding up to 3.99 percent.

In the previous session ib Friday, the BSE gauge ended 191.77 points or 0.48 percent lower at 39,394.64 while the Nifty settled 52.70 points or 0.45 percent down at 11,788.85.

