Markets close in green for 2nd day, Sensex jumps 254 points

Markets close in green for 2nd day, Sensex jumps 254 points

New Delhi: Markets closed in the green for the second day on Friday following news reports that the government might consider to roll back surcharge on Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) amidst strong global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 254.55 points or 0.68 percent to 37,581.91 while the the NSE Nifty edged higher by 77.20 points or 0.70 percent to close at 11,109.65.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, HUL, Kotak Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Heromoto corp, M&M, RIL and Asian Paint, rising upto 3.36 percent.

In the previous session on Thursday, the BSE Sensex jumped 636.86 points or 1.74 percent to 37,327.36 while the NSE Nifty soared 176.95 points or 1.63 percent to 11,032.45.

FPIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 437.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 291.29 crore, provisional data showed.

