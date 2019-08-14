Markets close in green on strong global cues; Sensex soars 353 points, Nifty above 11,000

New Delhi: Markets closed in green amid strong global and easing macroeconomic data at the domestic front with both equity indices soaring over 0.90 percent.

The BSE Sensex rose 353.37 points or 0.96 percent to 37,311.53 while the NSE Nifty closed higher by 103.55 points or 0.95 percent to 11,029.40.

The rate of retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 3.15 percent in July, against 3.18 percent in June, government data showed on Tuesday. Retail inflation stood at 4.17 percent in July 2018, data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Vedanta, Tata Steel, Yes Bank, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, SBI, M&M, Bajaj Finance Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Powergrid, rising up to 4.87 percent. On the other hand Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, ONGC, Tata Motors, Asian Paints and HCL Tech ended up to 4.69 percent lower.

The 30-share Sensex hit an intra-day high of 37,473.61 and a low of 37,000.77 while the broader NSE Nifty hit a high of 11,078.15 and a low of 10,935.60.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex tanked 633.20 points or 1.68 percent to 36,948.71 while the NSE Nifty dropped 183.80 points or 1.65 percent to 10,925.85.