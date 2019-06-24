Markets close in negative zone, Sensex falls 71 points

New Delhi: Markets closed in the negative zone on Monday with analysts believing that investiors remained cautious ahead of the Union Budget which is set to be presented next week.

After a positive start in the morning, the BSE Sensex closed 71.53 points or 0.18 percent down to 39,122.96 while the NSE Nifty dropped 24.45 points or 0.21 percent to 11,699.65.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex closed 491.28 points or 1.25 percent down at 38,960.79 while the NSE Nifty tanked 151.15 points or 1.28 percent down at 11,672.15. Led by the sharp fall in the equity market, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies dropped Rs 83,434.19 crore to Rs 1,50,47,206.54 crore as compared to market capitalisation at Rs 1,51,30,670.73 crore on the previous day (June 20).