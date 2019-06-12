close

Markets close in negative zone, Sensex falls over 190 points

The BSE Sensex fell 193.65 points or 048 percent to 39,756.81 while the NSE Nifty dropped 59.40 points or 0.50 percent to 11,906.

Markets close in negative zone, Sensex falls over 190 points

New Delhi: Markets closed on a negative zone on Wednesday with both equity indices falling over 0.48 percent each led by losses in banking, auto stocks.

The BSE Sensex fell 193.65 points or 048 percent to 39,756.81 while the NSE Nifty dropped 59.40 points or 0.50 percent to 11,906.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were Yes Bank, Maruti, Kotak Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance, falliing by upto 3.34 percent. On the other hand, Tata Steel, ONGC, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, TCS, RIL, HUL and ITC gained up to 2.60 percent.

Foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 95.79 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 151.01 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

On Tuesday, the BSE gauge rose 165.94 points, or 0.42 percent, to close at 39,950.46 while the Nifty gained 42.90 points, or 0.36 percent to end at 11,965.60.

 

