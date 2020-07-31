Markets close in red for third day, Nifty settles at 11,073

New Delhi: Markets fell for third day Friday led by profit-booking amid weak global cues.

The BSE Sensex ended 129.18 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 37,606.89 after a choppy session. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 28.70 points or 0.26 per cent to finish at 11,073.45.

During the week, the Sensex fell 522.01 points or 1.36 per cent, while the Nifty declined 120.70 points or 1.07 per cent.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto, Ultrachem, Maruti and Tata Steel, shedding 1.98 percent. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, SBI, HCL Tech, M&M, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, finished among the gainers, spurting up to 4.27 per cent.

Shares of SBI surged 2.63 per cent after the lender posted an 81 per cent spike in standalone net profit at Rs 4,189.34 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal. BSE energy, oil and gas, finance, banking and auto indices fell up to 1.64 per cent, while healthcare, realty, metal, basic materials and FMCG rose as much as 3.45 per cent. Broader BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices bucked the market trend to end up to 0.82 per cent higher.

In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex ended 335.06 points or 0.88 per cent lower at 37,736.07; while the NSE Nifty tumbled 100.70 points or 0.90 per cent at 11,102.15.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled in the red, while Shanghai finished with gains. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with marginal gains in early deals.