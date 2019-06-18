Markets close on a positive note; Sensex back at 39,000

New Delhi: Markets closed on a positive note on Tuesday with the Sensex back at 39,000 level after yesterday's sharp fall,

The BSE Sensex inched higher by 85.55 points or 0.22 percent at 39,046.34 while the NSE Nifty edged up by 19.35 points or 0.17 percent at 11,691.50.

Yesterday, the 30-share index closed 491.28 points or 1.25 percent down at 38,960.79 while the NSE Nifty tanked 151.15 points or 1.28 percent down at 11,672.15. Led by the sharp drop in the equity market, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies dropped Rs 2,00,272.82 crore to Rs 1,50,09,315.18 crore as compared to market capitalisation at Rs 1,52,09,588.00 crore on Friday.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 331.27 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 1,257.86 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Monday.