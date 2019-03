New Delhi: Markets closed on a negative note on Friday though the NSE Nifty still held on to 11,000 level.

The BSE Sensex closed 53.99 points or 0.15 percent down to 36,671.43 while the NSE Nifty dropped 22.80 points or 0.21 percent to 11,035.40.

Intra-day Sensex saw high of 36,753.59 and a low of 36,592.93 while the Nifty shuttled between 11,049.00 and 11,008.95 in the day.