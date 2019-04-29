close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets closed today as Mumbai goes to polls

On Friday, The BSE Sensex zoomed 336 points to reclaim the 39,000 mark.

Markets closed today as Mumbai goes to polls

New Delhi: All major markets, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Forex, Money, Bullion, Oils & Oilseeds will remain closed on Monday as Mumbai goes to vote for the general election 2019.

Voting is taking place in 71 parliamentary constituencies in eight states and also in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag where voting is taking place in three phases due to security reasons. There are a total of 17 seats in Maharashtra, 13 in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh each, eight in West Bengal, six in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha each, five seats in Bihar and three in Jharkhand.

Asian stock markets edged up on Monday with MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shooting up less than 0.1 percent. Australian shares were down 0.26 percent, while Seoul`s KOSPI was up 0.4 percent. Japan`s financial markets are closed for a long national holiday this week, but Nikkei 225 futures in Singapore were 0.72 percent higher, a Reuters report said.

On Friday, The BSE Sensex zoomed 336 points to reclaim the 39,000 mark. The NSE Nifty too ended 112.85 points, or 0.97 per cent, up at 11,754.65.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased equity worth Rs 3,785.73 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 4,069.98 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
BSENSENiftystock market updateSensex today
Next
Story

Sensex soars 336 points to close above 39,000-mark; Tata Steel rallies 7%

Must Watch

PT10M57S

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Know percentage of voting in fourth phase till yet