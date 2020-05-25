हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Markets closed today on account of Eid-ul-Fitr 2020

Market ended in red on Friday led by losses in financial and banking sector.

Markets closed today on account of Eid-ul-Fitr 2020

New Delhi: The BSE, the NSE, forex, money and bullion markets will remain closed on Monday on account of Eid ul-Fitr.

Market ended in red on Friday led by losses in financial and banking sector.

The BSE Sensex tumbled 260.31 points or 0.84 percent to end at 30,672.59. On the other hand the NSE Nifty dropped 67 points or 0.74 percent to close at 9,039.25.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were M&M, Infosys, Asian Paints, Ultrachem, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Heromotocorp, TCS, Kotak Bank, HUL, Sun Pharma and NTPC, rising upto 4.46 percent. On the other hand top laggards were, Axis Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Power grid, ITC, ONGC and HCL Tech, falling upto 5.65 percent.

