Markets closed today on account of Eid-ul-Fitr

New Delhi: All major markets including BSE, National Stock Exchange, forex, money, bullion, oilseeds and other commodity markets except sugar will remain closed Wednesday on account of "Eid-Ul-Fitr".

Markets closed in the red yesterday however both Sensex and Nifty maintained to hold above 40,000 and 12,000 level.

Sensex ended 184.08 points or 0.46 percent lower at 40,083.54 while the Nifty was down 66.90 points or 0.55 percent at 12,021.65.

Investors are also awaiting Reserve Bank of India's second Bi-monthly Monetary Policy policy decision, scheduled for Thursday. The RBI had cut the short-term lending rate (repo rate) by 25 basis points each in its last two policy reviews.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 3,068.88 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 462.69 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.