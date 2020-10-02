हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Markets closed today on account of Gandhi Jayanti

The Sensex vaulted 629 points while the Nifty recaptured the 11,400-mark on Thursday as positive macroeconomic data.

Markets closed today on account of Gandhi Jayanti

New Delhi: The BSE, the NSE, forex, money and bullion markets will remain closed on Monday on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

The Sensex vaulted 629 points while the Nifty recaptured the 11,400-mark on Thursday as positive macroeconomic data.

The 30-share BSE Sensex soared 629.12 points or 1.65 per cent to close at 38,697.05, led by banking and finance stocks. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 169.40 points or 1.51 per cent to finish at 11,416.95.

Live TV

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, zooming 12.41 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv and Kotak Bank. Only five index constituents closed in the red -- ITC, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Titan and ONGC, shedding up to 0.52 per cent.

Global equities rallied on expectations of the US announcing another massive stimulus in the next few days to shore up the coronavirus-hit economy.

