Markets closed today on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi: All major markets including BSE, National Stock Exchange, forex, money, bullion, oilseeds and other commodity markets except sugar will remain closed Wednesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE Sensex rose 263.86 points or 0.71 percent to 37,332.79 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 74.95 points or 0.68 percent to 11,023.25.

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 986.58 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 489.23 crore, provisional data showed.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.3%, led by 0.5% drop in Hong Kong`s Hang Seng after another weekend of violent anti-government protests. Japan`s Nikkei shed 0.28%. The E-mini futures for U.S. S&P500 fell as much as 1.06% in early trade and last stood down 0.39%. The CSI300 index rose 0.3% despite the trade row escalation, a Reuters report said.

