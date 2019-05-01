close

BSE

Markets closed today on account of 'Maharashtra Day'

Many Asia financial markets are also shut for today for May Day holiday.

Markets closed today on account of &#039;Maharashtra Day&#039;

New Delhi: All major markets, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Forex, Money, Bullion, Oils & Oilseeds will remain closed on Wednesday on account of 'Maharashtra Day'.

On Tuesday markets closed with marginal losses after a volatile session. The BSE Sensex closed with 0.09 percent or 35.78 points down at 39,031.55, while the NSE Nifty ended 0.06 percent or 6.50 points lower at 11,748.15.

After a three-day break, Indian bourses started off the session Tuesday on a negative note and struggled through the day fighting volatility. Indian financial markets were closed on Monday due to elections in Maharashtra.

