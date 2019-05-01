Markets closed today on account of 'Maharashtra Day'

New Delhi: All major markets, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Forex, Money, Bullion, Oils & Oilseeds will remain closed on Wednesday on account of 'Maharashtra Day'.

On Tuesday markets closed with marginal losses after a volatile session. The BSE Sensex closed with 0.09 percent or 35.78 points down at 39,031.55, while the NSE Nifty ended 0.06 percent or 6.50 points lower at 11,748.15.

After a three-day break, Indian bourses started off the session Tuesday on a negative note and struggled through the day fighting volatility. Indian financial markets were closed on Monday due to elections in Maharashtra.

Many Asia financial markets are also shut for today for May Day holiday.