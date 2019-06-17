close

BSE

Markets end deep in red; Sensex tanks 490 points, Nifty below 11,700

The BSE Sensex closed 491.28 points or 1.25 percent down at 38,960.79 while the NSE Nifty tanked 151.15 points or 1.28 percent down at 11,672.15.

New Delhi: Markets end deep in the red on Monday with both equity indices falling over 1 percent
while analysts believe that India's retaliatory ban on certain US goods may stir-up trade war between both countries.

The BSE Sensex closed 491.28 points or 1.25 percent down at 38,960.79 while the NSE Nifty tanked 151.15 points or 1.28 percent down at 11,672.15.

In the previous session on Friday, the 30-share index had settled 289.29 points, or 0.73 percent, lower at 39,452.07, and the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 90.75 points, or 0.76 percent, to close at 11,823.30.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 238.64 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 376.47 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

