Markets end flat to negative on heavy volatility

New Delhi: Markets ended flat to negative on Thursday following heavy volatility.

The BSE Sensex ended 5.67 points or 0.01 percent lower at 39,586.41 while the NSE Nifty slipped 6 points or 0.05 percent to close at 11,841.55.

The 30-share Sensex hit an intra-day high of 39,817.22 and a low of 39,510.44 while the broader Nifty touched a high of 11,911.15 and a low of 11,821.05.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, RIL, ITC, Infosys, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, Yes Bank, Vedanta, Bajaj Auto, TCS and HDFC Bank, shedding up to 2.26 percent. On the other hand, Tata Motors, M&M, ONGC, Axis Bank, HDFC, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Heromoto Corp and ICICI Bank rose up to 2.95 percent.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 106.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 51.47 crore, provisional data showed.

In the previous session Wednesday, markets extended second-day gain with the BSE index ending 157.14 points or 0.40 percent, higher at 39,592.08 and the NSE Nifty climbing 51.10 points or 0.43 percent to 11,847.55.