BSE

Markets end flat to negative; Yes Bank tumbles 13%

Mumbai: Markets ended in flat to negative zone on Thursday amid lower global cues.

The BSE Sensex ended 15.45 points or 0.04 percent down at 39,741.36. The gauge had plunged over 300 points and hit an intra-day low of 39,461.27 and a high of 39,800.81.

The NSE Nifty meanwhile inched tad higher by 7.85 points or 0.07 percent to end at 11,914.05. During the day, it touched a low of 11,817.05 and a high of 11,931.35.

Yes Bank was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack for the second consecutive session, plummeting 12.96 percent, after Moody's placed the private sector lender's ratings under review for a possible downgrade.

Other losers in the Sensex pack were IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Maruti, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, ONGC and RIL too fell up to 4.96 percent. On the other hand  PowerGrid, M&M, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and HDFC twins, rose up to 1.54 percent.

Foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 1,050.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 271.15 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Wednesday.

