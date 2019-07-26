Markets end higher after closing in red for six days in a row

New Delhi: After closing in the red for the six days in a row, Markets ended higher on Friday led by rally in auto and banking stocks .

The BSE Sensex jumped 51.81 points or 0.14 to 37,882.79 while the NSE Nifty closed 32.15 points or 0.29 percent higher at 11,284.30.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, Heromoto Corp, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, L&T and Tata Steel, rising upto 9.64 percent. On the other hand shares of HDFC Bank, NTPC, Powergrid, TCS, Infosys, HCL, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, RIL and Vedanta fell, losing upto 4.26 percent.

In the previous session on Thursday, Sensex closed 16.67 points lower at 37,830.98 while the Nifty fell by 19.15 points to 11,252.15.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 126.65 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 398.53 crore, provisional data showed.