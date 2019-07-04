Markets end higher ahead of Union Budget 2019

New Delhi: Markets ended on a positive note Thursday following the presentation of Economic Survey 2019 which projected that India would grow at 7 percent in 2019-20 as compared to 6.8 percent in 2018-19 and maintain its fastest growing large economy tag in the world.

The BSE Sensex jumped 68.81 points or 0.17 percent to 39,908.06 while the NSE Nifty closed 30.00 points or 0.25 percent higher at 11,946.75.

The Economic Survey was tabled by Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in both the houses of Parliament at noon today, a day ahead of the Union Budget 2019 to be presented on Friday.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Heromoto Corp, Asian Paint, Powergrid, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, HUL, ITC and Infosys, rising upto 2.53 percent. On the other hand Yes Bank, HCL tech, VEdanta, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, LT, HDFC Bank, NTPC, ICICI Bank and Tech Mahindra were major losers, dropping upto 3.56 percent.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex ended 22.77 points or 0.06 percent higher at 39,839.25 while the Nifty edged higer by 6.45 points or 0.05 percent to 11,916.75.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 390.18 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 287.57 crore, provisional data showed Wednesday.