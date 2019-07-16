close

BSE

Markets end higher for second day; Yes Bank rallies over 11%

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 216.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 591.72 crore, provisional data showed.

New Delhi: Markets ended higher for the second day on Tuesday led by rally in banking and auto stocks.

The BSE Sensex jumped 234.33 points or 0.60 percent to 39,131.04 while the NSE Nifty closed 74.25 points or 0.64 percent to 11,662.60.

Shares of Yes Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising upto 11.48 percent, as the private sector lender is all set to announce its first quarter earning tomorrow. On the BSE, the Yes Bank share price opened 1.23 percent higher at Rs. 94.35 apiece, and rose to as much as Rs 106.30 apiece intra-day.

Other gainers in the Sensex pack included Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Powergrid, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, L&T, HUL, Asian Paint, RIL and Maruti, rising upto 5.53 percent. On the other hand shares of TCS, M&M, HCL, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Heromoto Corp, and IndusInd Bank declined upto 1.86 percent.

In the previous session on Monday, Sensex ended 160.48 points or 0.41 percent higher at 38,896.71, while the Nifty edged up by 35.85 points or 0.31 percent to close at 11,588.35.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 216.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 591.72 crore, provisional data showed.

