New Delhi: Driven by healthy buying in metal, auto and financial stocks, markets ended in green on Monday.

The BSE Sensex jumped 164.27 points or 0.42 percent to close at 38,837.18 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 45.25 points or 0.39% percent to 11,669.15.

Intra-day, the 30-stock index touched fresh record high, by crossing 39,000 level for the first time ever led by strong gains in metal and PSU stocks.